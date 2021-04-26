APD searching for missing man last seen in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that they are searching for a missing man last seen in Amarillo.

APD said Billy Fred Jones, 84-years-old, was last seen in Amarillo around 11:30 a.m.

Jones was in his Red 2017 Ford Edge with Texas license plate# JYJ6608.

APD said it is possible that he was in Albuquerque, New Mexico this afternoon and was trying to make his way back home to Amarillo.

Detectives are working with law enforcement agencies between Amarillo and Albuquerque to locate Billy Jones. Anyone with information on the location of Billy Fred Jones is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.