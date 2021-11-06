Amarillo Police searching for missing elderly woman

Local News

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

Betty Britain Keith

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly woman.

According to APD, Betty Britain Keith, 86, is a white woman who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 5, at around 4:30 p.m. driving a 2014 Gold Subaru Outback with Texas license place DNX8373. In a press release, they said Keith left a ranch outside of Stinnett and never made it to her home in Amarillo.

Officials said it is possible that Keith drove eastbound on IH-40, away from Amarillo. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with flowers, white pants, and black shoes.

APD asked that anyone with information on Keith’s whereabouts call them at 806-378-3038.

The following picture is a stock photograph provided by APD showing a car similar to the one Keith was driving:

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss