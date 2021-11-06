Amarillo Police searching for missing elderly woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly woman.

According to APD, Betty Britain Keith, 86, is a white woman who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 5, at around 4:30 p.m. driving a 2014 Gold Subaru Outback with Texas license place DNX8373. In a press release, they said Keith left a ranch outside of Stinnett and never made it to her home in Amarillo.

Officials said it is possible that Keith drove eastbound on IH-40, away from Amarillo. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with flowers, white pants, and black shoes.

APD asked that anyone with information on Keith’s whereabouts call them at 806-378-3038.

The following picture is a stock photograph provided by APD showing a car similar to the one Keith was driving:

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they are made available.