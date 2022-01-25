APD: Elderly man reported missing has been found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department reports that the 90-year-old man that was earlier reported missing, has been found safe.

Original Report: The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a missing elderly man.

According to APD, on Jan. 25 at 8:17 PM, officers were called to the 1300 block of Mimosa Lane on a missing elderly man.

The man was last seen around 2:00 p.m. APD describes him as weighing 178 pounds, being 5’6’’ tall, and having white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue overalls, a blue jean jacket, and socks with brown sandals said police.

APD said has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and high blood pressure and left home without his medication.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.