AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for Isiah Williams, 11, who was last seen at 4:20 p.m. leaving the 4500 block of Harvard.

APD said Isiah has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, and olive green tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the location of Isiah is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.