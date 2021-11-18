APD searching for man wanted on charges of endangering a child, family assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the community for help locating Brandon Conner, who is the “Fugitive of the Week.”

Conner is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on charges of Bond Surrender – Abandon/Endanger a Child and by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on 2 Bond Surrenders – Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Convictions, APD said.

Conner was described by police as a 38 year-old man, 6’01” tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information on Jefferson’s location, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked for a call at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, the Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of $300 and remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.