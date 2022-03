AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in recent multiple theft reports who, the APD detail, is possibly driving a late 90’s or early 2000’s model Ford F-150 Crew Cab.

Any information given through Amarillo Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest could put some cash in your pocket. Tips can be given at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.