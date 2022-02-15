AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public’s help in identifying a Burglary suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

According to APD, an unknown male was seen on camera “passing” a stolen check that was taken from a burglary in the 3800 block of SE 16th Ave. During the burglary, medication, jewelry and electronics were also stolen, APD detailed.



Image of the suspect courtesy of Amarillo Police Department

If you have information about this crime or know who the suspect is, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

Crime Stoppers said that if your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.