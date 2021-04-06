APD says they need help getting found adult man home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they were called to the 700 block of north Aldredge Street on a found male.

APD said the man is believed to have stayed the night in the alley so he has possibly been missing over 24 hours. He has no recollection of family, a residence or his own identity. The male is described as having dark hair and a mustache and is wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt and a baseball cap.

APD said anyone with information on this person is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.