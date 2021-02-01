APD responds to shooting at an apartment complex at the 7100 block of Wolflin Avenue

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

7100 block of Wolflin Avenue KAMR/KCIT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD reports that officers were called to an apartment complex on the 7100 block of Wolflin Ave on a shooting.

APD said officers located a person who had been shot in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to APD.

APD said the incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

