APD responds to armed robbery at Toot’n Totum on South Polk St

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Toot’n Totum in the 2200 block of South Polk Street.

According to APD, at around 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 25, a man went into the convenience store armed with a gun and demanded money.

APD said the man left with an undisclosed amount and no one was injured. The man was described as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt under a tan jacket and blue jeans.

APD is asking anyone with information on this case to call 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.