AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that they responded to a shooting that took place earlier this evening, March 8.

According to APD, officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of N. Arthur on a shooting at around 8:06 p.m.

When officers arrived they found that two people had been shot.

APD said both had been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.