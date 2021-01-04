APD reports man takes off-duty officer’s gun during attempted arrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has reported a man was arrested at Westgate Mall today.

According to APD the man continued to trespass, when an off-duty police officer working security tried to take him into custody, then the man took the officer’s gun.

According to APD the officer, a security guard, and a citizen were able to hold onto the suspect and get the officer’s gun back.

More officers arrived and the man was arrested.

APD reports the off-duty officer obtained a minor injury.

The suspect has not been booked yet, according to APD.



Story will be updated as information becomes available.