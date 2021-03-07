APD reports 89-year-old missing man found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe.
APD said the 89-year-old man was located by the Cactus Police Department and is being returned to his family.
The man was reported missing after last being seen around 11:00 am. yesterday morning, APD stated.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Missouri pastor on leave after sexist sermon saying wives should lose weight to look like Melania Trump
- Deputies say hamburger contained more than special sauce
- Biden to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting-rights order
- Report: Popular flea & tick collar tied to 1,700 pet deaths, EPA received more than 75,000 complaints
- BREAKING: NOPD reports two teens shot on Bourbon Street