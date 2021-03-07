APD reports 89-year-old missing man found safe

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe.

APD said the 89-year-old man was located by the Cactus Police Department and is being returned to his family.

The man was reported missing after last being seen around 11:00 am. yesterday morning, APD stated.

