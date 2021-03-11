APD releases weekly DWI report; reports APD vehicle involved in crash with intoxicated driver

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, from Feb. 28 through March 6, APD officers made 11 arrests for DWI related offenses.
APD reports this morning at 4:08 a.m., an APD officer was stopped at a red light at southwest 10th and Georgia and was struck from behind by a vehicle.
APD said the driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
APD said there were no serious injuries.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Rep. Four Price files healthcare legislation providing solutions to patients’ concerns
- Southern border sees spike in migrants, Republicans want answers
- House of Representatives passes gun bills related to background checks, heads to Senate
- Texas Attorney General, City of Austin clash again as Paxton sues city over mask mandate
- 20th anniversary 9/11 tributes will again include families