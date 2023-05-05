AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released a guide with crime prevention info for businesses.

The release said, these tips do not guarantee protection however they can lower the chances of becoming a victim in a robbery.

According to APD, the following Crime Prevention tips can help protect businesses:

Install security cameras and an alarm system. These items can be a deterrent, but if the robber, burglar, or vandal decides to commit the crime anyways, owners will have footage captured that could assist in identifying them.

Add lighting in and around your business premises. Lighting can play as a big deterrent when it comes to crime, but it also adds a safety measure for you or your employees when leaving or arriving when it’s dark out.

It’s not always possible, but worth trying to have at least two employees working at a time. It’s like we all learned growing up, power in numbers.

A lot of times you can tell a thief when they walk into your store. They don’t want to make eye contact and don’t want to be talked to. Do your best to encourage your employees to greet everyone that comes in, it can deter thefts and make legitimate customers feel better about their choice to enter your business.

When closing for the night, make sure to leave the cash register drawers empty. Some people even prefer to leave the empty drawer on the counter for the would-be thief to see it’s empty. Police said burglars may not care if it’s just a little bit of money, they will break through an expensive glass door or front window for just a couple of bucks, leaving you to cover the cost of the glass and replace the money stolen.

If you have shrubs or trees on your property, keep them trimmed. It’s recommended to keep your bushes and shrubs trimmed below 3 feet tall. If you have mature trees, it’s best to keep them trimmed so that the lowest branch is 7 feet above the ground. By doing this, you can prevent anyone from being able to hide behind trees or shrubs and they will be more easily seen by others passing by on the streets.

Officials encourage residents to call the police if they notice suspicious activity around their property or anyone else, and to make a report if made a victim.

For more information on how to better secure your property, contact the Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 806-378-4257.