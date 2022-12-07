AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said a would-be bomber had the ability to create the explosive needed to carry out his plan to bomb a local high school last summer.

With help from the FBI, ATF, and Homeland Security, Amarillo Police and Amarillo Fire crews successfully thwarted that plan.

On July 26, 2021, Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to the 3600 block of Lenwood Dr. after a call of a possible explosion. What they found led neighbors to be evacuated for more than two days.

“Thankfully they were on top of their game. They noticed some things that were out of place. They noticed a hole in the ground where there possibly was a big explosion,” said Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD. “Our officers show up, the bomb team starts looking around and notices there are some materials here that are used to make bombs.”

Cpl. Hilton said the suspect, Erfan Salmanzadeh was detained while they searched. Officers found several explosive materials at the home, in the alley, and in the dumpster.

“So at the scene, they found triacetone triperoxide, which is TTP, a very volatile explosive and that’s usually homemade,” said Hilton. “They found the nail bomb, they found a suicide vest, and an xbox case that had been exploded prior to our arrival.”

According to court documents, police also found a video of Salmanzadeh that was recorded a few days prior, saying he was going to bomb Tascosa High School.

“This guy was was up to no good and definitely wanted to hurt a bunch of people and thankfully, we were able to stop him…” Hilton continued. “I think he had the ability to to make enough materials to cause the kind of disturbance that he was wanting. I don’t know that the things that they found on scene as far as already made, were enough and ready to go for that, but there was definitely enough material there to make the type of casualties that he was looking for.”

Hilton said the APD bomb team was crucial to stopping any bombing.

“With the residents, you know, they weren’t able to get a bomb robot in there to handle some of these things. They were actually our people having to go in and put hands on some of this stuff,” he said. “This was something where it was a legitimate threat. It was something that we needed them and they did a fantastic job.”

Court documents also show Salmanzadeh bought a plane ticket and planned to fly to California on July 28, 2021 to avoid being arrested “after any bombing or attack.”

As Myhighplains.com reported earlier this week, Salmanzadeh agreed to plead guilty to the charge of use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction. He is facing up to 15 years in federal prison.