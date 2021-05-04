APD officers investigating a student in possession of a firearm at Tascosa High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that an APD Liaison Officer at Tascosa High School was made made aware of a student who was in possesion of a firearm.
APD said the student was detained, and the firearm was secured.
APD said there is no evidence of any further threats to anyone at the school, and an investigation is ongoing.
