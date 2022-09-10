AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that investigators with the homicide unit are investigating an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning in south Amarillo.

According to APD, around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday an off-duty officer overheard a crowd of people nearby his residence at the intersection of Nasa Avenue and Explorer Trail. According to the report, there were people screaming and a physical fight. The off-duty officer intervened and attempted to stop the assault. A male involved in the altercation got into a vehicle. The suspect peeled out and jumped a curb heading toward the officer and the crowd of people.

According to APD, noticing the danger to the crowd, the officer fired into the vehicle striking the suspect.

APD said the suspect is now in custody at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

APD stated that the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the case, as with all officer-involved shootings.