APD needs help searching for a missing juvenile

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – APD is looking for missing juvenile, Jadelynn Renee Graves.

According to APD, Jadelynn was last seen in the 3300 block of Janet and has a medical condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.

Jadelynn is a white female described as being 5’4’’ tall and weighing 120 pounds.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing jean shorts and Nike sandals.

APD is asking anyone with information on Jadelynn’s location to call the Police Department at 378-3038.

More from MyHighPlains.com: