APD needs help locating missing endangered man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD said they need help locating a missing man believed to be in danger.

APD said James Justin Johnson, age 28, 5’11”, 155 lbs. James has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, left his grandmother’s home in the 600 block of N. Marrs on foot, this past Sunday, April 25, and admitted he wished to commit suicide. He is possibly trying to travel to California or to his apartment in Canyon. He has no phone and no car. He is developmentally delayed and law enforcement and his family believe him to be in danger.

If anyone has seen James or has any information about him, please call the Amarillo Police dispatch at 806-378-3038.