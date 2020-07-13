APD needs help locating a missing woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department needs help locating a missing woman.

APD said they are looking for Linda Barnett who was last seen on Sunday, July 5, in the 500 block of S. Kentucky Street.

According to APD, Barnett is 38 years old and has multiple health issues that require medication, which she does not have with her.

APD said Barnett was last seen wearing a multi-color striped shirt and black and gray camouflage pants.

Anyone with information on Linda’s location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

