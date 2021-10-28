APD moving Neighborhood Police Officers offices to new location

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is moving the Eastridge Neighborhood Police Officers’ offices to a new location to better serve the community.

The NPO offices will be moved to the Bethesda Outreach. APD said the current Eastridge Baptist location does not receive much traffic, and because the new place is already a community outreach center, they hope to be able to reach more people there.

Amarillo City Council has already approved the move during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.