APD: Man dead after early morning hit and run in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man is dead after an early morning hit and run.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 500 block of North Pierce Street.

Amarillo Police said officers found the victim, a 27-year-old man, had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 Mobile app.