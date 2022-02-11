AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers have arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation.

According to APD, on Feb. 9, homicide detectives obtained a warrant for the alleged suspect, Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua, 20. Anzualdua was found and arrested by APD SWAT members in the 3600 block Rio Grande.

On Jan. 25, at 9:35 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of South Buchanan Street where a woman said her boyfriend had been shot but she did not know the address.

Officers followed her to the 700 block of North Williams Street and inside the home at that location officers found Jeremie Ray Gomez, 36, dead from a gunshot wound.

APD said Anzualdua was booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.