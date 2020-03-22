APD makes arrest following Walmart burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of two suspects is in custody after the Amarillo Police Department was called to the Walmart in the 4200 Block of Canyon Drive early Sunday, March 22.

The Amarillo Police Department said, two males entered the closed store around 2:30 a.m. and stole what appeared to be firearms.

According to APD, officers were told that the males exited on a side door near the garden center. Officers located the two males in the 4100 block of south Bonham Street and they appeared to be carrying long guns.

APD said the suspects ran away and Jacob Eron Christopher Potter, a 19-year-old male, was arrested.

According to APD, officers searched the area, but the other suspect was not found. However, Officers did recover two shotguns, two air rifles, and multiple rounds of ammunition that had been dropped on the ground.

Potter was booked into the Randall County Jail for Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest or Detention, according to APD.

