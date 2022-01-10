APD looking for driver involved in hit and run crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a driver that was involved in a hit and run crash.

According to APD, the driver of a RAM pickup truck left the scene of an accident at Canyon Drive and Parker Street on Dec. 19 at around 3:40 p.m.

Amarillo Police said if anyone has information on the driver of the truck to call Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit at 378-4250 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

