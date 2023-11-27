AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, the Amarillo Police Department began its annual leadership and field training officer school.

Day one started with an hour of fitness activities, which was followed by lectures and scenario-based training. The school will continue through Friday, Dec. 1.

APD Assistant Chief Jimmy Johnson said the training is hugely important. He said this will be the newest batch of APD field training officers (FTOs) that take on and teach recruits when they graduate.

“This is the foundation of their career. This is where they’ll learn it and not only will they learn the technical details, how to work an accident, how to take a police report, but they’re gonna learn, which is much more important job, is how to be a good servant to the community,” said Johnson.

Samantha Bowman, an APD FTO, said the most important things to learn are leadership and dedication.

“They’re implementing them into the real life scenarios out in the field,” said Bowman. “So it’s important to implement the leadership to provide them structure and dedication and show them how things are done in the field, while being dedicated to training them and exposing them to everything out in the field.”

According to Johnson, the training is a bonding experience for FTOs and new officers.

“They’re in class together, they’re going to be working together and doing projects together and this will help them to blend in with the rest of our field training officers in the overall program,” he said.

Bowman said instructors are implementing their own experiences to help teach new officers.

“Everyone learns different. Everybody teaches different,” she said. “So it’s important to be very versatile and be able to implement everybody’s way of learning, that way they can succeed out in the field.”

Throughout the week, Johnson said they will be at different venues to interact with different community members.

“I just want to make make it clear why they’re actually here. It’s not not so much the, you know, technical stuff that they’re learning,” Johnson continued. “I want them to learn the overall message of how this affects the culture of the police department and what that actually means for the citizens of Amarillo that we’ve built that trust with.”

According to APD, this training is a mandatory requirement for all FTOs by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.