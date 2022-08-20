AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) asked the community for help searching for a missing teen girl.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, on foot leaving the Oakridge Apartments, located at 2727 Virginia Street.

APD said she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and black tennis shoes. Police said she has black mid-length hair and brown eyes.

The Amarillo Police Department asks anyone with information on the location of the teen to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.