AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Alice Rogers, an 11-year-old white female. Alice left her home in the 400 block of north Tennessee on her own accord around 8:30 PM.

She is described as being 4’6” tall and weighing 80 pounds. Alice was last seen wearing a pink/yellow/green/blue dress and black boots.

Anyone with information on Alice’s location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.