APD is asking for assistance locating a missing male

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are asking for assistance locating Andrew Miles, a 56-year-old black male. Miles was last seen in the 600 block of north Mirror Street this morning around 1:30 AM.

He is described as being 5’3” tall and weighing 170lbs.

He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and black athletic shoes. Andrew suffers from several medical conditions that require medication, which he does not have with him.

Anyone with information on Andrew’s location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.