APD is asking for assistance locating a missing male

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD is searching for 89-year-old L.M. Sheppard.
Mr. Sheppard is a black male described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 166 pounds. He has short gray hair and last seen around 11:00 AM this morning wearing blue and white striped coveralls and possibly a blue shirt.
He was driving a 1995 green Mercury Cougar with Texas license plate# BW1M101.
Mr. Sheppard was possibly en route to Borger.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.
