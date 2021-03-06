APD is asking for assistance locating a missing male

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD is searching for 89-year-old L.M. Sheppard.

Mr. Sheppard is a black male described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 166 pounds. He has short gray hair and last seen around 11:00 AM this morning wearing blue and white striped coveralls and possibly a blue shirt.

He was driving a 1995 green Mercury Cougar with Texas license plate# BW1M101.

Mr. Sheppard was possibly en route to Borger.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.