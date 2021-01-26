APD investigating string of small business burglaries, break-ins in downtown area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Department is investigating a string of restaurant break-ins and burglaries. Delvin’s Restaurant & Catering was one of the businesses most recently targeted.

“It was glass everywhere, it was a big manhole cover sitting in the middle of the floor,” Delvin Wilson. “My cash drawer was missing funny thing about that the keys was in it whoever took it all they had to do was just turn the key open it up and if anything was in there they could of took it.”

Amid a pandemic, a burglary or break-in is the last thing any struggling business owner wants to see happen and Monday morning Wilson woke up to that harsh reality.

“I mean everyone is out here struggling just trying to make it, ya know.”

Along with a missing cash drawer, Wilson said damage to his front door and a printer totaled a loss of about $800.

Corporal Jeb Hilton with Amarillo Police said Wilson is not the only small business owner recently targeted in a string of burglaries and break-ins.

APD said Sunday’s Kitchen and Scratch Made Bakery and Brunchery were some of the other restaurants targeted in the past month.

“It’s something where the livelihood of these people are being affected, this isn’t coming from a corporate company it’s coming out of these people’s pockets,” Hilton said. “Hard thing about these is there such a crime opportunity you have an object that has been thrown threw a glass door.”

Hilton said although there are similarities in the investigations, there is no confirmation that they are connected.

“It’s too early to say if these are going to be the same person but it is weird to see these types of crimes being committed in somewhat close proximity and think that it’s not going to be the same person,” Hilton said.

Thankfully with the help of the community, Wilson said he was able to get his door fixed and continue business.

“I mean to come in and do something like that … It hurts,” Wilson added.

Cpl. Hilton urges the community to stay vigilant and if you see suspicious activity to call 9-1-1.