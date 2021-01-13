APD investigating shooting on North Hayes Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has reported that they are investigating a shooting that happened on the 900 block of north Hayes Street.

According to APD, today, at around 1:35 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block on north Hayes on a shooting.

According to officers, witnesses told them that a blue SUV was chasing a grey/silver four door car going north on Hayes.

The driver of the Blue SUV was firing at the car, and both left the area before officers arrived.

The grey car was later located by officers at Amarillo Boulevard and Tascosa Road.

According to officers, a passenger of the vehicle had been grazed by a bullet and another passenger was dropped off at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their lower body.

Officers said they located several shell casings in the 800 and 900 block of north Hayes Street.

Officers continue the vehicle is described as an early 2000 model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 and tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapoloce.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.