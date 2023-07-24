AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting in west Amarillo near Paramount Park.

According to a Sergeant with the Amarillo Police Violent Crimes Unit, one victim was injured and taken to the hospital.

This story is still developing and we will continue to bring you updates both on air and online.

