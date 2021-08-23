Update: One man dead after shooting involving Amarillo Police

Amarillo Police investigating shooting on the 500 block of south Bivins Street – KAMR

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: According to the Amarillo Police Department Chief, Martin Birkenfeld, one man is dead after a shooting involving APD officers.

According to APD, officers got several calls to the area of Southeast 5th and Browning Street on a man walking down the street with a gun and pointing it at people in the neighborhood.

Chief Birkenfeld said that officers encountered the man on Southeast 8th and Browning and followed him to the 500 block of south Bivins Street trying to get the man to drop the gun.

According to officers, the man was still waving the gun, and Chief Birkenfeld said that is when officers shot him.

APD said he died on the scene and no officers were injured.

Amarillo Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

