AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating what it said was a possible child abduction in west Amarillo Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to what they were told was a possible attempt at a child abduction in the 4100 block of Cimarron Ave. on Saturday.

Police said they were told that the victim was approached by an unknown man who allegedly grabbed the child and attempted to leave. The child was able to escape the man’s grasp and get to safety.

Police describe the suspect as 5’10” tall and weighing 180 pounds. The child told officers that the suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Special Victims Unit. Information can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.