APD investigating hit and run accident that left Amarillo man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A hit and run in Amarillo on Saturday night left one man dead, according to The Amarillo Police Department.

APD said on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 8:24 p.m. they were called to Amarillo Blvd. West and Madison St. on an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said, Virgil Wyatt Smith, a 60-year-old male of Amarillo, had been crossing Amarillo Blvd. heading south, when a dark-colored pickup truck, traveling west on Amarillo Blvd., hit Mr. Smith.

According to APD, the driver of the pickup stopped momentarily and then left the scene. Police added Mr. Smith was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 378-4250. Tips can also be given anonymously to Amarillo Crime Stoppers by calling 374-4400.

