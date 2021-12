AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shortly before 7’oclok this evening, Amarillo Police were dispatched to a shooting in the 2000 block of Dumas Drive.

Three individuals were shot. An 18-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 22-year-old and a 17-year old suffered non-life injuries.

APD told us the detail of the shooting remains under investigation.

We’ll keep you updated on-air and online as this story is developing.