APD investigating a shooting in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking to question a man after a woman was shot in the upper body in Amarillo on October 31.

APD said on Oct. 31, at 11:15 AM, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Bonita on a shooting. The victim was a 36-year-old female, had been shot in the upper body, according to APD.

Officials said she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, witnesses saw a man fleeing the scene before officers arrived, and he has since been identified as Joseph Michael Barrow, a 34-year-old white male.

Amarillo Police said detectives, in this case, need to speak with Barrow about the incident. APD said he is described as being 5’8”, and weighing about 150-160 pounds.They also said Joseph has short brown or dirty blond hair and was last seen wearing a gray or white t-shirt, blue jeans, and yellow shoes.

APD is asking anyone with information on Joseph Barrow’s whereabouts to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468.

Information can be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers by calling 374-4400, going online at www.amapolice.org, or by downloading the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

