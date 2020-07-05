APD investigating 4th of July assault that sent an officer to the hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they are investigating a 4th of July assault that sent an officer to the hospital

According to the Amarillo Police Department, an Amarillo police officer was transported to the hospital on July 4th with non-life-threatening injuries after a mortar shell was shot through his driver’s side window.

APD said officers were called to Hamlet Park around 10:12 P.M. due to a large group of people, some believed to be juveniles, shooting off fireworks.

According to APD when the first officer arrived a mortar shell was shot through his open driver side window and exploded on the officer causing injuries to his upper and lower body and damaging the inside of the vehicle.

Amarillo Police said other officers responded but could not find the suspect due to the large number of fireworks being shot at them by the crowd.

APD said officers witnessed multiple people at the park filming this incident with their cell phones, and they are asking anyone with evidence of this assault on their officer, or anyone who might know the identity of the suspect or suspects, to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 378-4258 or 378-9468.

APD also said if those with information would like to remain anonymous they can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

