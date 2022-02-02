AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it hosted its first ever Community Advisory Panel.

The police department’s “The Citizen’s Voice to the Chief” included a panel of 7 people from the Amarillo Community and 5 police officers including Chief Birkenfeld.

APD said the panel will act as a resource for the Chief of Police when forming strategies, developing community policing practices, solicitation of community feedback, and the enhancement of community trust.

APD continues saying that the panel may be enlisted during a community crisis to help enhance communication between the department and citizens.

“This is another avenue we are embracing to maintain community trust. We intend for Amarillo residents to have clear access to the department and direct voice to let us know what is important. In return we can address public safety concerns to further enhance the quality of life and safety in our community,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

The Community Advisory will meet at least quarterly and will serve two years.