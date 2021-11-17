APD hosting Heroes for Heroes fundraising event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a fundraising event on Dec. 4, for Firefighter Dory Mogelinski.

APD said the ‘Heroes for Heroes’ fundraising event will aim to raise funds for Mogelinski who is battling throat cancer and all proceeds raised will go towards that cause.

APD said the fundraising event will be at the Randall County Event Center at 1111 East Loop 335 South. There will be a silent auction and hamburgers will be sold for $7.

Mogelinski has been with AFD for 25 years and has traveled to several states to assist with wildfires. He has volunteered with Hunting for Healing to guide hunts for wounded veterans. Those that cannot make it to the event can make a donation to the “Dory Mogelinski benefit account” at Amarillo National Bank said APD.