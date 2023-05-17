AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summertime is starting soon, and the Amarillo Police Department is bringing back its annual ‘Cpl. Lisa Cherry Summer Camp’.

The Lisa Cherry summer camp is an opportunity for 6th and 7th grade students to interact with APD school resource officers. The camp is also keeping the legacy of Cherry and the impact that she left on the Amarillo community.

Idella Jackson, constable for Potter County Precinct Four said that before Cherry she never witnessed many officers that looked like her growing up.

“She was a big figure in my decision to get into law enforcement. I considered her as a role model. I admired her she carried herself with much dignity and respect and much grace. Very well known in the community,” said Jackson.

Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer for APD said that Cherry was one of her mentors and after her passing the department knew that they would have to honor her name.

“Her last assignment here was in juvenile and that was her passion. She loved kids, she loved working with young people. She was very active in the north side community. I think she was on the Amarillo College board. I mean there were a lot of boards that she was very active on. But she was so powerful in promoting youth education,” said Burr.

Sgt. Burr talked more about why this summer camp is important for the youth of Amarillo.

“In a lot of cases they may have never had a positive interaction with a police officer. They may have never had an interaction with a police officer at all. So, we want them to know there is positiveness to it. Also, we need more black officers and so this is an opportunity for us to interact directly with these young kids. Let them see what police work is about,” said Burr.

During the “Cpl. Lisa Cherry Summer Camp,” students will be able to do rope courses, horseback riding, scuba diving swimming and team building activities. Transportation will also be provided for students who may need it.

The first week of the camp will begin on May 29 and the final week will be on June 19. The deadline to apply for the camp is Friday.

You can find more information on the Cpl. Lisa Cherry Summer Camp can be found on APD’s website.