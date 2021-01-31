APD Homicide Unit is investigating an early morning death in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On January 31st at 3:05 AM, Amarillo Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Southwest 45th avenue on a disturbance.

Information from multiple calls led officers to an apartment where a deceased male was located.

The deceased was identified as Edward Olivarez, a 29-year-old male.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468.

