One dead after being shot in East Amarillo; police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports in the evening hours of March 24, APD officers were called out to the 7400 block of Amarillo Boulevard East on a shooting leaving one man dead.

APD said officers spoke with a business owner, and he told officers that there was a man inside his fenced in business.

According to APD, the business owner yelled at the man inside the fenced area at which time he approached the business owner with a reciprocating saw in his hand, then the business owner shot the man who was declared dead on scene.

APD said the Department Homicide Unit was called and the investigation is ongoing.