AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that resulted in one dead and two injured.

According to an APD press release, at around 4:45 a.m. on March 26, officers were called to an area hospital on three gunshot victims who had been dropped off by a private vehicle.

Officials report that Javaurian Penns, 21, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the release, the other two victims are females ages 17 and 18 are suspected to survive after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

APD detailed that the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

APD encourages anyone who has information on this incident, to call the Amarillo PD Homicide Unit. APD said If callers need to remain anonymous, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to their website, Or you can download the P3 tips app.