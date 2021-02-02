APD Homicide Unit continues to investigate Sunday shooting death in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit has given an update on the investigation of the Sunday morning shooting death of Edward Olivarez, Jr., in south Amarillo.

On Sunday morning, the APD Homicide Unit reported that it was called to the 4100 block of southwest 45th Avenue to investigative the shooting of 29-year-old Edward Olivarez Jr.

The report states that homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses and a 26-year-old male victim. The victim was found to have injuries on his head and face, he had also been tied with zip ties and duct tape placed on his mouth.

The victim reported he had been beaten, tied up and robbed at gunpoint by Olivarez and others in an apartment in the 4100 block of southwest 45th. He said he was able to free himself and while trying to escape the apartment and ran into Olivarez.

APD said that the robbery victim shot Olivarez, then fled the apartment while trying to call for help. The victim was treated at a local hospital before he was released.

APD Homicide requests anyone with information that could lead to the identification of others involved in this incident please call 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.