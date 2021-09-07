APD holds conference after two Monday homicides, other ‘incidents’

This conference will be live in this article at 1 p.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, to discuss a Monday night incident and recent others.

According to the APD’s Corporal Jeb Hilton, “There was a second homicide last night at NW 15th and Madison Street and we will be discussing that incident and some other recent shootings.

This comes after the first reported murder of Monday night, centered around the OYO Hotel on east I-40.

As previously reported, the Amarillo area has reported a rise in homicides and violent crimes. Hilton said that the city’s homicide average is 15 to 16 a year, though by Aug. 25 there had already been 19 in 2021.

Cpl. Hilton said this year’s homicides are all gun-related.

“We’re not sure what’s causing it, but we’re hoping that we can continue to look into the reasons that we’re seeing them here, the people that commit them, catching the people that commit them before they can commit another crime, and making sure that we’re doing what we can to keep those numbers as low as possible,” said Cpl. Hilton.

Although Hilton’s previous comments described law enforcement being unsure of the exact cause of the rise in such crimes, it is possible that more conclusive statements on the matter may be given during the conference.