APD holds 95th Amarillo Police Academy Graduation

The Amarillo Police Department saw its 95th academy graduation, on Friday.

On Friday, August 7, 22 cadets completed the academy after 27 weeks of classroom and “hands-on” training.

The day started with a graduation run at seven this morning and ended with the graduation ceremonies.

Chief Martin Birkenfeld, talked on the new APD graduates, “Over the last few years and certainly, in the last few months the police department has received the support and resources that we need especially to hire and train police officers thanks in part to the city council’s diligent attention to public safety.”

The 96th Amarillo Police Academy will start in October of 2020.

