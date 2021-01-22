APD has made arrests in 3 aggravated assaults and robbery from last week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that they have made arrests in three aggravated assaults and robbery from last week.

APD said the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit has been investigating three different shootings, robberies, and aggravated assaults over the past week in Amarillo.

According to the APD Violent Crimes Unit, detectives determined that the suspect information was similar and possibly, according to APD, committed by the same person.

The first happened on Jan. 13, in the 900 block of north Hayes, where the victim was shot in his front yard by suspects in a vehicle driving by.

The second was on Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of Amarillo Blvd. E., where a second victim was shot at but his vehicle received the damage along with bystander vehicles also being shot.

The third was the robbery of a Toot’n Totum employee at 2024 S. Washington.

On Jan. 21, Amarillo Police SWAT officers located the suspects and took them into custody without incident.

Joseph Nino Diaz, age 19, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Robbery.

Zabery Zevon Brandon, age 18, was charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Both were booked into the Potter County Jail.

The third suspect, a juvenile, was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains said APD.